South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile

Seoul, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, the presidential office said, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the advanced technology.

The test, supervised by President Moon Jae-in, came hours after the nuclear-armed North fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South's military, and as China's foreign minister visited Seoul.

It is a strategic advance for the South, which has been strengthening its military capabilities as it seeks to counter the threat posed by the North, which is under international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

The missile was fired underwater from the South's newly commissioned submarine Ahn Chang-ho, and flew the planned distance before hitting its target, the Blue House said.