South Korea Fires Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile: Seoul
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:30 AM
Seoul, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, the presidential Blue House said, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the advanced technology.
A missile was fired underwater from the newly-commissioned submarine Ahn Chang-ho, and flew the planned distance before hitting its target, the Blue House said.