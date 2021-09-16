UrduPoint.com

South Korea Fires Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile: Seoul

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

South Korea fires submarine-launched ballistic missile: Seoul

Seoul, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday, the presidential Blue House said, becoming only the seventh country in the world with the advanced technology.

A missile was fired underwater from the newly-commissioned submarine Ahn Chang-ho, and flew the planned distance before hitting its target, the Blue House said.

