South Korea hopes to resolve visa suspension issue with China through talks

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A day after China suspended short-term visas for South Korean nationals, Seoul stated on Wednesday that it will try to resolve the visa suspension issue through consultations with Beijing.

While commenting on China's actions, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Beijing's actions are not retaliatory, Yonhap news Agency reported.

"I don't think it's retaliation," Han said, according to the agency.

China's embassies in Japan and South Korea announced on Tuesday that short-term visas for citizens of both nations wishing to visit the country would be suspended.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul has issued a notice suspending the issuance of short-term visas to South Korean citizens visiting China for business, tourism, medical treatment, transit, or general private affairs, Chinese broadcaster CGTN reported.

During his regular press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said some countries disregard science, facts, and their actual epidemic situation, and have insisted on taking discriminatory entry restriction measures targeting China.

"Since China announced the decision to manage COVID-19 with measures against Class-B infectious diseases and adopted provisional measures on cross-border travel, many countries have expressed their welcome, but a few countries have announced entry restriction measures targeting travelers from China," Wang said.

"China firmly rejects this and will take reciprocal measures," he added.