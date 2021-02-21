South Korea, Pakistan agree to hold bilateral policy consultation to strengthen cooperation

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Jong Kun met with Pakistan Ambassador to South Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and had a broad exchange of views on relations between South Korea and Pakistan and cooperation on multilateral issues.

The two sides agreed to work together to hold a bilateral policy consultation within this year, thereby creating an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, according to official sources.

The two sides agreed on the need to reinforce bilateral cooperation on multilateral issues, and also agreed to continue to cooperation between the two countries in various areas including the multilateral trade system and peacekeeping operations.