UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, Pakistan Agree To Hold Bilateral Policy Consultation For Better Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:00 PM

South Korea, Pakistan agree to hold bilateral policy consultation for better cooperation

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Jong Kun held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and had a broad exchange of views on relations between South Korea and Pakistan and cooperation on multilateral issues.

The two sides agreed to work together to hold a bilateral policy consultation within this year, thereby creating an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, official sources informed.

The two sides agreed on the need to reinforce bilateral cooperation on multilateral issues, and also to continue cooperation between the two countries in various areas including the multilateral trade system and peacekeeping operations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.