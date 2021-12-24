South Korea pardons disgraced ex-president Park: justice minister

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea has pardoned disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye, the justice minister said Friday, in a dramatic reprieve for the former leader who was jailed for 20 years in a sprawling corruption scandal.

Park was on a list of people receiving special amnesty, and "pardon was granted to heal social conflicts and restore the local community", Park Beom-kye told reporters.