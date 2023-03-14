UrduPoint.com

South Korea Plans To Increase Weekly Working Hours From 52 To 69

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

South Korea plans to increase weekly working hours from 52 to 69

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea is planning to increase its 52-hour workweek to 69 hours per week, nevertheless, President Yoon Suk Yeol has directed concerned officials to seek input from the young generation before making any final decision, local media reported on Tuesday.

The president's instructions came after a recent proposal submitted by the country's Labor Ministry to reform the current system to allow companies to increase the maximum weekly work hours to 69, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"Review areas that need to be fixed in the details of the bill and in communicating with the public by listening closely to the various opinions of workers, and especially the opinions of the MZ generation, which were expressed during the legislative preview period," a senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye quoted Yoon as saying.

"MZ generation" is a Korean term for millennials and Generation Z.

However, later Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told reporters in Seoul that Yoon's instruction was not intended to completely reconsider the proposed workweek system.

Despite a reporter's question, Han did not provide additional details about the proposed plan and said the government will implement regulations to ensure timely payments and wages to workers.

The proposal is expected to be sent to parliament for final approval in June or July of this year, according to the news agency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Young Seoul South Korea June July Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.