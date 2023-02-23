UrduPoint.com

South Korea Plans To Lead Future Wireless Frequencies By Launching 6G In 2028

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

South Korea plans to lead future wireless frequencies by launching 6G in 2028

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :While the global community plans to upgrade to the latest fifth-generation networking service, South Korea has announced that it will switch to a 6G network in 2028 in order to gain an early advantage over future wireless frequencies.

Under the K-Network 2030 plan, the South Korean government will cut two years off the timeline for the launch of the commercial 6G network by securing top-tier 6G technologies, innovating the software-based next-generation mobile network, and strengthening the network supply chain, local media reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry stated earlier this week in Seoul that the reason for cutting the timeline by two years was that South Korea wanted to establish an early lead in the upcoming wireless frequencies.

Simultaneously, the government will encourage local companies to produce materials, parts, and equipment for 6G technology in the country, as well as develop an open RAN, or open radio access network, which is compatible with any mobile device and allows mobile carriers and enterprises to offer flexible services, according to the media outlet.

According to the ministry, a feasibility study for a research and development project on core 6G technologies costing 625.3 billion won (about $481.7 million) is currently underway.

The advanced plan is intended to help the country maintain its lead in the global competition for future network infrastructure following the 5G network race, in order to meet the increasing demand for higher speed and lower latency in wireless communications, it added.

Last year, Asia's fourth-largest economy accounted for 25.9 percent of the number of 5G patents, trailing market leader China with 26.8%. However, the government has stated that the number will be increased to 30% or higher in the forthcoming 6G network patent competition.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China Seoul Lead South Korea North Korea 5G Market Media From Government Race Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

30 minutes ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

55 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.