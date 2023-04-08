Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

South Korea Reports 1st Case Of Locally Transmitted Monkeypox

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

South Korea reports 1st case of locally transmitted monkeypox

ANKARA,April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) : South Korea on Saturday reported its first locally transmitted case of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases to six, local media said.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the person with a skin rash reported a suspected case of monkeypox on Thursday and tested positive for the disease the previous day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The person has no history of overseas travel in the last three months, the KDCA said.

Seoul confirmed its first case of monkeypox last year in June and the fifth one on March 13 and all of them were linked to overseas travel, according to the news agency.

Monkeypox is predominantly transmitted through sexual contact, skin-to-skin contact, as well as sharing bedding, towels, and clothing, health officials say.

Symptoms of the virus include a rash, malaise, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, in addition to chills, headaches, and muscle pain.

The US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 86,746 viral disease cases since January 2022 all over the world, with 30,286 infections detected in America alone. During the same time period, 112 people died, including 38 in the US.

Related Topics

World Died Same South Korea January March June Media All

Recent Stories

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

1 hour ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.