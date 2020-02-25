South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's morning updates.

The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said -- the largest national total anywhere outside China -- adding one more person had died, taking the toll to eight.