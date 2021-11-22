UrduPoint.com

South Korea Resumes In-person Classes In Schools After Nearly 2 Years

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA , 22 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) -:South Korea on Monday reopened in-person classes in schools across the country as part of the "living with COVID-19" plan, local media said.

According to Yonhap news, in-person classes in kindergarten, middle and high schools resumed for first time since schools switched to learning from home or classes in shifts after the pandemic.

Last year in May, the government reopened in-person classes in high schools to gradually end learning from home, however, they were suspended within days due to the new wave of COVID-19.

The new move to reopen schools across the country came after the government eased restrictions under the "living with COVID-19" scheme which started from Nov. 1 to allow people to return to normalcy.

The education Ministry has allowed the local authorities to manage school operations as the country is still battling with the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus.

During the past 24 hours, South Korea reported 2,827 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 418,252, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

