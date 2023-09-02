Open Menu

South Korea Says North Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Toward Yellow Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 12:50 PM

South Korea says North fires multiple cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea

ANKARA, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :South Korea on Saturday said that North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula.

The launches took place at around 4:00 a.m. local time (1900 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said but did not elaborate further.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance on borders while closely cooperating with the United States," the JCS said on Facebook.

This came just days after South Korea and the US wrapped up their 11-day joint military drill that Pyongyang called "aggressive war exercises" that "pose a serious threat.

"During the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) military drills that ended on Thursday, the US and South Korean militaries held joint air drills, involving at least one US B-1B strategic bomber above the Korean Peninsula, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap news Agency.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired two tactical ballistic missiles northeastward, saying it had held a "tactical nuclear strike exercise" in response to joint military drills by the US and South Korea.

Related Topics

China Facebook Nuclear Pyongyang South Korea United States North Korea

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

19 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

4 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

13 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

13 hours ago
Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

13 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

13 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

14 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

13 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous