South Korea searches for missing crew after fishing boat capsizes

Seoul, , Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Nine people went missing on Sunday after a fishing boat capsized off the southwest coast of South Korea, authorities said, with the country's president urging stepped-up search and rescue efforts.

According to Reuters the fishing boat overturned just before midnight on Saturday. Three crew members were picked up by a passing ship, the coast guard said.

Nine others, however, are still unaccounted for.