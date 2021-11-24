South Korea sees all-time high in single-day COVID cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, 24 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) -:COVID-19 cases soared in South Korea on Wednesday, hitting an all-time high of over 4,000 infections, official data showed.

According to the Health Ministry, South Korea recorded 4,116 cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous single-day spike of 3,292 from last Thursday, as the country battles the pandemic's fourth wave.

With new infections, the country total cases to date rose to 425,065.

The number of critically ill patients also broke the previous record of 549 a day earlier, with 586 in last 24 hours.

The country also added 35 more fatalities, the highest daily number during the ongoing fourth wave, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,187.

Since July 7, new infections have been rising in South Korea following the emergence of the Delta variant.

New cases especially spiked after the government eased restrictions across the country on Nov. 1.