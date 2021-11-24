UrduPoint.com

South Korea Sees All-time High In Single-day COVID Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

South Korea sees all-time high in single-day COVID cases

ANKARA, 24 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) -:COVID-19 cases soared in South Korea on Wednesday, hitting an all-time high of over 4,000 infections, official data showed.

According to the Health Ministry, South Korea recorded 4,116 cases in the past 24 hours, breaking the previous single-day spike of 3,292 from last Thursday, as the country battles the pandemic's fourth wave.

With new infections, the country total cases to date rose to 425,065.

The number of critically ill patients also broke the previous record of 549 a day earlier, with 586 in last 24 hours.

The country also added 35 more fatalities, the highest daily number during the ongoing fourth wave, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,187.

Since July 7, new infections have been rising in South Korea following the emergence of the Delta variant.

New cases especially spiked after the government eased restrictions across the country on Nov. 1.

Related Topics

South Korea July From Government

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in Sargodha

Man shot dead in Sargodha

2 minutes ago
 AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

2 minutes ago
 2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2 minutes ago
 IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

2 minutes ago
 Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated ..

Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

4 minutes ago
 9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang o ..

9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang of lifter held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.