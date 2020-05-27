UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Sees Biggest Jump In Virus Cases In Seven Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:00 PM

South Korea sees biggest jump in virus cases in seven weeks

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :South Korea reported its biggest jump in coronavirus infections in seven weeks on Wednesday, driven by a fresh cluster at an e-commerce warehouse on Seoul's outskirts, as millions more pupils went back to school.

The country has been held up as a global model in how to curb the virus and has rushed to contain new infections as life returns to normal.

But officials announced 40 new cases Wednesday -- taking its total to 11,265 -- with most new infections from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

It was the largest increase since 53 infections were announced on April 8.

An outbreak at a warehouse of e-commerce firm Coupang in Bucheon, west of Seoul, has seen 36 cases so far, the KCDC added.

"It is suspected that the basic regulations were not enforced at the warehouse," said vice health minister Kim Gang-lip.

"If quarantine rules are not implemented at workplaces, it could lead to a dreadful result of a mass infection.

" But officials said the possibility of parcel recipients being infected was low.

Social distancing rules have been relaxed in South Korea and facilities such as museums and churches have reopened while some professional sports -- including baseball and soccer -- started new seasons earlier this month, albeit behind closed doors.

More than two million students returned to classes on Wednesday, as part of the phased reopening of schools.

Some high schools were forced to turn back pupils shortly after resuming classes last week over concerns of new virus cases in their neighbourhood.

The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside mainland China, and while it never imposed a compulsory lockdown, strict social distancing had been widely observed since March.

But it appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme.

Related Topics

Sports China Seoul Lead South Korea March April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Tajikistan in fight again ..

2 minutes ago

Sun will be right over Kaaba at 2: 18 pm today Pak ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,225 with 59, 151 cases of Coron ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 crisis is causing the biggest fall in glo ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Urges To Reflect Sacrific ..

2 hours ago

Ambassador Jones’ Eid Message Celebrates Growing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.