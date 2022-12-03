UrduPoint.com

South Korea Snatch Last-16 Place, Swiss Edge Fiery World Cup Clash

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022

South Korea snatch last-16 place, Swiss edge fiery World Cup clash

Doha, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Last-gasp South Korea reached the World Cup knockout phase in dramatic fashion on Friday to set up a last-16 match against mighty Brazil as Switzerland edged a bad-tempered encounter with Serbia to progress.

With the clock ticking down at education City Stadium, the Koreans knew they needed one more goal against Portugal to leapfrog the South Americans and Hwang Hee-chan delivered in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory.

The Korean players stood in a huddle watching the final minutes of the Ghana v Uruguay match on a mobile phone as they waited for their place in the last 16 to be confirmed.

Uruguay, leading 2-0, needed one more goal to go through but fell agonisingly short despite piling on the pressure, crashing out of the Qatar tournament on goals scored.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal topped Group H despite their defeat and will next face Switzerland, who beat Serbia 3-2 in a bad-tempered match.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, who produced a brilliant assist for the winner after a quiet tournament so far, said he was crying "tears of happiness".

"We waited really long for this moment and we as players believed altogether we could do this," he said.

