South Korea 'successfully' Tests Home-build Space Rocket

Published December 30, 2022



ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :South Korea on Friday said it successfully conducted a test flight of the indigenously-built solid-fuel space rocket.

"This flight test is a follow-up to the test on March 30 and we will achieve progress through the development process over the next several years," the country's Defense Ministry told Seoul-based Yonhap news Agency.

Earlier on March 30, the state-run Agency for Defense Development had conducted the first test of the indigenous solid-fuel space vehicle at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of the capital Seoul.

"Our military will double down on efforts to reinforce defense capabilities, including for the space domain," the ministry said. Notably, North Korea early this month said it was preparing to acquire a solid-fuel long-range missile and a military reconnaissance satellite.

