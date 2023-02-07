UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Dispatch Rescue Team, Emergency Medical Aid To Türkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ANKARA, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :South Korea announced on Tuesday that it would send around 60 members of an international rescue team and emergency medical supplies to Türkiye at the earliest, local media reported.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has directed that rescue personnel and emergency medical supplies be immediately dispatched by military aircraft to southern Türkiye, which has been devastated by two powerful earthquakes, Yonhap news Agency reported, citing Yoon's press secretary Kim Eun-hye statement.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol this morning ordered the dispatch of rescue personnel using military aircraft to assist Türkiye with the damage from the earthquake and to swiftly move to send emergency medicine and medical supplies," Kim said.

Kim recalled Ankara's assistance to his country during the 1950 war, quoting Yoon, who described Türkiye as a "brother nation that immediately sent troops without hesitating following the Communist invasion in 1950." "President Yoon also ordered relevant ministries to work together around the Foreign Ministry to actively come up with assistance measures in the event that Türkiye requires additional assistance," the presidential office said.

Yoon also expressed his condolences to the people of Türkiye and Syria following the massive earthquakes on Monday.

"My heart goes out to the people of Türkiye and Syria during this difficult time. Korea sends our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand ready to assist Türkiye, a brotherhood forged in blood during the Korean War, in any way possible," he tweeted.

At least 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the nation's disaster agency said early Tuesday.

Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.

Then at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district struck the region.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Ankara South Korea Media Event From Blood P

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

31 minutes ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

37 minutes ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.