South Korea To Pay 13.9% More For US Troop Presence

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

South Korea to pay 13.9% more for US troop presence

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea has agreed to pay 13.9 percent more towards the cost of the US troop presence on the peninsula, its foreign ministry said Wednesday, in a six-year deal resolving an issue that festered under the Trump administration.

The financial dispute had bedevilled the two allies' security alliance after former president Donald Trump -- who had a transactional approach to foreign policy -- repeatedly accused South Korea of freeloading.

Washington stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea to defend it from the nuclear-armed North Korea, which invaded the South in 1950, and protect US interests in northeast Asia.

Under the new deal, Seoul has agreed to pay 1.

18 trillion won ($1.03 billion) for 2021, with annual increases thereafter linked to its defence budget.

The sum represents a 13.9 percent increase on the roughly $920 million Seoul was paying under the previous agreement, which expired in 2019 -- but is a far cry from the Trump administration's initial demand of $5 billion a year.

The new pact "again reaffirmed the need for a stable presence of US troops in Korea," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement, adding it resolved a vacuum that had lasted for about 15 months.

Both governments announced earlier this week that they had reached an agreement in principle, but the amounts involved were only confirmed on Wednesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

