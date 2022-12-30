UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Arrivals From China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

South Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for arrivals from China

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :South Korea on Friday said it will require travelers from China to present negative COVID-19 tests.

"The government inevitably strengthens some anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread at home because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in China," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said.

New measures by Seoul include restricted short-term visas until the end of January for Chinese citizens, excluding diplomats, public officials, and essential business and humanitarian purposes.

"By the end of February next year, all arrivals from China will be required to show either a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding flights to South Korea," Han said, according to Seoul-based Yonhap news Agency.

The new arrivals are required to "receive a PCR test within 48 hours before their arrival or an antigen test within 24 hours before their arrival.

" "All travelers from China will also be required to receive a PCR test within the first day of their arrival," the South Korean premier added.

South Korea's announcement comes after Japan, the US, Italy, Malaysia, and Spain said they will require negative COVID-19 tests from travelers coming from China. However, Beijing has said the COVID-19 requirements being imposed by countries on travelers from China should be based on science.

"China believes all countries' responses to COVID-19 should be scientific and fair," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

China is facing an explosive spike in infections after dumping its strict "zero-COVID" policy this month, following unrest and unprecedented protests in parts of the country.

