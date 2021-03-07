UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, US To Stage Smaller Military Drills Over Covid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

South Korea, US to stage smaller military drills over Covid

Seoul, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea and the United States will conduct their annual military training this week but the drills will be smaller because of Covid-19, Seoul said Sunday.

The nine-day exercise that begins Monday is still likely to infuriate the North, which has long considered them rehearsals for invasion.

"The upcoming annual training is a computer-simulated command post exercise that is strictly defensive in nature," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding they went ahead with plans after considering the pandemic.

The drills come in the early months of a new US administration under President Joe Biden, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington deadlocked.

The nuclear-armed North -- which attacked its neigbour in 1950 and triggered the Korean War -- has regularly been angered by military exercises between the US and the South.

The allies decided to conduct the combined exercise for "the maintenance of combat readiness posture and to support diplomatic efforts for denuclearisation and establishment of peace on the Korean peninsula," the statement said.

There are close to 30,000 US troops stationed in South Korea, and their annual drills with tens of thousands of South Korean soldiers have always angered the North -- with Pyongyang condemning the manoeuvres as offensive plans.

But following the first summit between the US and North Korea in Singapore in June 2018, then US president Donald Trump said Washington would suspend the "very provocative" joint military exercises with South Korea.

But a second meeting held in Hanoi in February 2019 broke up early with no progress towards Washington's goal of getting the isolated North to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

Experts say North Korea may use the upcoming military drills to launch fresh provocations against Washington as it seeks to test the new Biden administration.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Progress Singapore Seoul Hanoi South Korea United States North Korea February May June Sunday 2018 2019 Post

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

9 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

8 hours ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

8 hours ago

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protes ..

8 hours ago

Incense and ululations: Pope meets his Iraqi flock ..

8 hours ago

Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar ti ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.