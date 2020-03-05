UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Virus Total Nears 6,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

South Korea virus total nears 6,000

Seoul, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea's total number of novel coronavirus cases -- the largest outside China, where the disease first emerged -- approached 6,000 on Thursday as authorities reported 145 new infections.

The total stood at 5,766, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, with 35 deaths.

So far 36 countries and regions have imposed a blanket entry ban on people who have recently been in the South, according to the foreign ministry in Seoul.

Nearly 90 percent of the national total come from the southern city of Daegu -- with more than 4,300 cases confirmed there -- and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province.

The outbreak in the city of 2.5 million among Shincheonji members began with a 61-year-old woman, who developed symptoms on February 10 and attended at least four services in the city.

The government proposed an extra budget of 11.7 trillion won ($9.9 billion) on Wednesday to address the epidemic's impact and improve the country's infectious disease prevention system.

It is part of a 30-trillion-won ($25-billion) package President Moon Jae-in announced Tuesday to address the "grave" situation brought on by the outbreak in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Scores of events in the country -- from K-pop concerts to sports seasons -- have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion, with school and kindergarten breaks extended by three weeks nationwide.

The government on Thursday lengthened a nationwide daycare centre closure for a further two weeks.

Related Topics

World Sports China Budget Daegu Seoul February Women From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

7 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

8 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

9 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

9 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

9 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.