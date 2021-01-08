South Korean court orders Japan to compensate former sex slaves: Yonhap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A South Korean court on Friday ordered the Japanese government to pay compensation to 12 World War II sex slaves or their families, in an unprecedented ruling likely to infuriate Tokyo.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Tokyo should pay the victims 100 million won ($91,000) each, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.