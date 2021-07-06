South Korean general arrested for sex crime: official

Seoul, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A South Korean two-star army general has been arrested for sexually harassing a female subordinate, officials said Tuesday, in the latest high-profile sex crime to rock the country's military.

The case comes just a month after the country's air force chief resigned over the suicide of a master sergeant who was sexually assaulted by a colleague.

She reported the case higher up the chain of command, only to have her complaints ignored, and took her own life in May.

That sparked a national outcry in South Korea, which maintains a conscript army to defend itself against the nuclear-armed North.