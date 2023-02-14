UrduPoint.com

South Korean Parliament Adopts Resolution To Support Quake-hit Türkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :South Korea's National Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support Türkiye after devastating earthquakes that left more than 31,000 people dead in the country's south.

The resolution was passed by the assembly's plenary session, urging the government for swift support measures for Türkiye and Syria, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The lawmakers also announced to donate 3% of their salaries to support the victims' families.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol already ordered the mobilization of all available resources to support Türkiye. Seoul also dispatched a 60-member international rescue team and emergency medical supplies to the earthquake-hit areas.

At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

