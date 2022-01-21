UrduPoint.com

South Korean Plant Poacher Jailed In US

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 09:50 AM

South Korean plant poacher jailed in US

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A South Korean man who traveled around the world stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of plants to smuggle to Asia was jailed in the US on Thursday.

Kim Byungsu admitted digging up $150,000 worth of Dudleya succulents from remote parks in northern California.

The plant, which grows in bud-like circles and resembles an artichoke, is native to the rugged coastlines of Oregon and northern California.

It is popular in East Asia, where it is used for decoration.

A court in Los Angeles heard how Kim and his accomplices swiped thousands of the succulents from several state parks in 2018, before boxing them up and claiming they were purchased legally in San Diego.

The shipment was intercepted before it left the United States.

Kim was arrested and his passport was seized, but he later convinced the South Korean consulate to issue a new document, claiming his original had been lost.

He fled abroad but was arrested and convicted in South Africa for illegally harvesting plants native to that country for export to Asia.

Prosecutors who extradited Kim in 2020 said his raid on California's flora was not an isolated incident, and that he had travelled to the United States more than 50 times.

"Customs records show that he was traveling for succulent-related purposes and often with tens of thousands of Dollars in cash (sometimes declared, sometime not) and fake phytosanitary certificates," they said.

Kim admitted to one count of attempting to export plants taken in violation of state law. He was jailed for two years.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Man San Diego South Africa United States North Korea 2018 2020 From Asia Boxing Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

31 minutes ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

9 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

9 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

9 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.