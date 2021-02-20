UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Meets With Pak Ambassador, Discusses Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

South Korean Vice Foreign Affairs Minister meets with Pak Ambassador, discusses bilateral relations

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) , Feb. 20 (APP):Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choi Jong Kun met with Pakistan Ambassador to Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and had a broad exchange of views on Korea-Pakistan relations and cooperation on multilateral issues.

The two sides agreed to work together to hold a bilateral policy consultation within this year, thereby creating an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, official sources said.

The two sides agreed on the need to reinforce bilateral cooperation on multilateral issues, and also agreed to continue the cooperation between the two countries in various areas including the multilateral trade system and peacekeeping operations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange

Recent Stories

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

9 seconds ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

27 minutes ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.