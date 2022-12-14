UrduPoint.com

South Korea's 27th Nuclear Reactor Begins Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

South Korea's 27th nuclear reactor begins operations

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The 27th nuclear reactor of South Korea formally began operations on Wednesday with the president vowing to make the country a "global nuclear energy power." President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a message to the opening ceremony held today: "The government will turn the nuclear power industry into a pillar that leads our exports and actively provide support so that the Republic of Korea can once again boast its status as a global nuclear energy power." Yoon could not physically attend the ceremony due to "extreme weather conditions," his office said.

Shin Hanul No. 1 nuclear reactor with a power generation capacity of 1,400 megawatts located in Uljin, 307 kilometers (190 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul, began commercial operations last week.

Its construction started in 2010 and was completed in 2020.

The nuclear reactor, "country's next-generation reactor model that boasts a larger capacity, a longer lifespan, and cost-effectiveness," was scheduled to begin operations in 2017, "but the plan was delayed due to an earthquake in the southeastern city of Gyeongju," Yonhap news Agency reported.

Of the total 27 reactors in South Korea, including the newly built one, 25 are currently in operation as the country aims to expand nuclear power generation to more than 30% of its total energy by 2030. The government is also building three additional reactors.

