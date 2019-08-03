Miami, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :South Korea's An Byeong-hun, chasing a first US PGA Tour title, fired a five-under-par 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Wyndham Championship.

An, who shared the overnight lead with compatriot Im Sung-jae in the final regular-season event prior to the US tour's playoffs, had five birdies without a bogey at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, for a 13-under-par total of 127.

He was one stroke in front of American Brice Garnett, who carded a six-under 64 for 128, with half a dozen players sharing third on 129.

"I had to grind it out to make it bogey-free today," said An, who teed off on 10 and birdied 14 and 15.

He launched a run of three straight birdies with a near-ace at the par-three third, where he stuck his tee shot a foot from the pin.

He rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt at the fourth and two-putted for birdie from 32 feet at the fifth to reach 13-under and salvaged par from the right rough at the ninth to stay there.

"It was slightly worse than yesterday," said the 27-year-old from Seoul, who has twice lost in playoffs on the PGA Tour -- at the 2016 Zurich Classic and at Memorial last year.

"I didn't have as many birdie chances as yesterday, but I made some long putts and made all the birdies at the par-fives, I think that was the key today." Garnett had six birdies without a bogey to climb the leaderboard, draining a 36-foot putt at the 18th -- his ninth hole of the day.

"The putter's been working nice for about the last eight weeks or so," he said. "I don't think the ball-striking's been quite up to par, but sometimes if you wiggle the putts in it doesn't really matter."Im followed up a first-round 62 with a 67 to join the group on 129.