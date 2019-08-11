London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :South Korean Hur Mi-jung claimed her first LPGA Tour title in five years with a dominant four-shot victory at the Women's Scottish Open on Sunday.

The world number 79 made five birdies on the back nine to fire a five-under-par final round of 66 and finish on a 20-under total in North Berwick.

Hur's last LPGA victory came at the 2014 LPGA Classic, having won her maiden title five years before in the Safeway Classic.

Overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn could only manage a fourth-round 71 to finish in a tie for second with seventh-ranked Lee6 Jeongeun, as the Thai paid for a double-bogey on the second hole.

Moriya's older sister and two-time major champion Ariya ended three shots further back in fifth place on 13-under, with Lee Mi-hyang taking fourth.

Australian world number four Minjee Lee followed her third-round 64 with a 67 to climb to tied-sixth alongside American Elizabeth Szokol and the Netherlands' Anne van Dam.