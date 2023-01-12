UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Jobless Rate At 11-month High In December 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :South Korea's unemployment rate reached 3.3% in December 2022, the highest reading since January 2022, according to data released on Wednesday. The figure was up from 2.9% in November 2022, but down 0.

5% from December 2021, statistical office data showed.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 113,000 year-on-year to 866,000 last month. Some 27.8 million people were employed as of December 2022, a rise of 509,000 from a year ago. The labor force participation rate came in at 63.3%, rising by 0.7% on an annual basis.

