UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Main Opposition Party Changes Name... Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:10 PM

South Korea's main opposition party changes name... again

Seoul, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea's main opposition party changed its name for the second time in just seven months on Wednesday as it battles falling public support.

The country's political parties have a tendency to adopt new identities to try to sever ties with a tainted past or appeal to a wider audience.

The conservative United Future Party (UFP) -- a name it only adopted in February as it sought to relaunch itself ahead of parliamentary elections -- declared itself the People's Power Party.

"The name change will become a big pillar for regaining the public's trust and the party's ruling power," said acting leader Kim Chong-in.

Wednesday's change gives the party its fourth name in three years.

Known as Saenuri -- or New Frontier -- under ousted president Park Geun-hye, it renamed itself Liberty Korea in 2017 to try to distance itself from the corruption scandal that brought her down.

It has struggled since Park's fall in the face of defections by lawmakers and limited public appeal.

Its UFP identity did little to help in April's vote, when it suffered a crushing defeat, taking just 103 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.

Its support fell five points to 30.1 percent last week, according to a Realmeter poll, while President Moon Jae-in's ruling Democratic Party had 40.4 percent backing.

The latest name change raised scepticism over whether it would be enough to shift public sentiment.

"Altering a party's name translates into a determination to separate itself from its past," said an editorial carried by the Joongang Daily newspaper.

But it added: "The party must prove its ideals through action... If it fails to reform itself sincerely, it cannot expect any victory in future elections."sh/slb/je

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Scandal Vote Turkish Lira February April 2017 From Opposition

Recent Stories

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

7 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

43 minutes ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

43 minutes ago

'Natural calamities provide opportunity to set pri ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation sends AED4 million of urgent re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.