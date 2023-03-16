UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Marriage Rate Hits Record Low In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

South Korea's marriage rate hits record low in 2022

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The number of marriages in South Korea fell to a record low in 2022, slipping by 0.4% from the previous year, according to the latest data released on Thursday.

According to Statistics Korea, 192,000 couples tied the knot in the country last year, a 0.4% decrease from 2021.

The figures are also the lowest since 1970 when the country began compiling marriage and birth rate data, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The East Asian country also had an all-time low birthrate for the third consecutive year in 2022, with a 4.

4% further decrease from the previous year.

The data released last month also showed that the average woman gave birth to her first child at the age of 33 last year, followed by 34.2 and 35.6.

The East Asian country is experiencing a drop in marriages and childbirth because many young people are avoiding marriage and having children due to a lack of quality career possibilities, high property prices, and costly private education.

In response to plummeting birth rates, the government promised greater incentives for families in 2020.

Related Topics

Education Marriage Young South Korea Women 2020 From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

14 minutes ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

14 minutes ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

59 minutes ago
 MoF announces results of preliminary state-level G ..

MoF announces results of preliminary state-level Government Finance Statistics f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.