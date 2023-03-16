ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The number of marriages in South Korea fell to a record low in 2022, slipping by 0.4% from the previous year, according to the latest data released on Thursday.

According to Statistics Korea, 192,000 couples tied the knot in the country last year, a 0.4% decrease from 2021.

The figures are also the lowest since 1970 when the country began compiling marriage and birth rate data, Yonhap news Agency reported.

The East Asian country also had an all-time low birthrate for the third consecutive year in 2022, with a 4.

4% further decrease from the previous year.

The data released last month also showed that the average woman gave birth to her first child at the age of 33 last year, followed by 34.2 and 35.6.

The East Asian country is experiencing a drop in marriages and childbirth because many young people are avoiding marriage and having children due to a lack of quality career possibilities, high property prices, and costly private education.

In response to plummeting birth rates, the government promised greater incentives for families in 2020.