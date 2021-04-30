UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Moon To Visit Biden On May 21

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

South Korea's Moon to visit Biden on May 21

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit US President Joe Biden in Washington on May 21, the White House said Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"Moon's visit will highlight the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the broad and deep ties between our governments, people and economies," she said.

Moon will be the second world leader to visit the White House since Biden took office in January, after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with the US leader earlier this month.

The meetings reflect Biden's priority on relationships with Asian allies as his administration continues to focus on competition with China.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin visited Seoul in March to reaffirm the two countries' united force against North Korea and Beijing's growing ambitions.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Moon called on Biden to re-open negotiations with Pyongyang on the denuclearization of North Korea.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Washington Pentagon White House Visit Beijing Pyongyang Seoul Alliance Austin New York United States North Korea January March May Asia

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

6 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

7 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

10 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

10 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

8 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.