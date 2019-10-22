UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea's Moon Ups Defence Spending, Urges North To Talk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:40 AM

South Korea's Moon ups defence spending, urges North to talk

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said Seoul would increase military spending and urged the North to return to dialogue in a budget speech Tuesday that could infuriate Pyongyang with nuclear talks gridlocked.

Contact between North and South Korea stalled after the collapse of a February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.

Since then Pyongyang has excoriated its neighbour over joint military drills with the US, and the acquisition of American fighter jets.

It is a far cry from the cross-border warmth of last year, when Moon seized on the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to broker the North-South discussion process and held three summits himself with Kim.

South Korea will increase defence spending by seven percent to more than 50 trillion won ($42 billion) next year, Moon told parliament, emphasising that "strong defence" was crucial for "self-determination".

"We will strengthen the core defence system by boosting assets such as next-generation submarines and surveillance satellites." The announcement came after North Korea this month tested what it said was a submarine-launched ballistic missile that marked a "new phase" in its capabilities -- the most provocative in a series of weapons tests it resumed after an 18-month hiatus.

North Korea is under multiple sets of UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programmes.

Pyongyang and Washington restarted working-level talks in Sweden this month only for them to quickly break down, with the North blaming the US for not giving up its "old attitude" and setting the end of this year as deadline for Washington to change its stance.

It has also said it has nothing more to talk about with Seoul, and condemned joint South Korea-US drills and the deployment of F-35A fighter jets in the South as rehearsals for invasion and violations of Seoul-Pyongyang agreements.

But Moon -- who has long championed engagement with Pyongyang - held out hope for a breakthrough despite the setbacks, claiming that the deadlocked talks were the "last hurdle" before denuclearisation.

A "bright future" for the North would only be possible on the basis of a "peace economy" driven by inter-Korean economic projects, he said. "I urge the North to respond."

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Parliament Budget Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Seoul Hanoi South Korea Sweden North Korea Kim Jong February Olympics From Billion Satellites

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

7 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

8 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

8 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.