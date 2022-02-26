Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :South Korean novelist and former culture minister Lee O-young, who orchestrated the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, has died after a battle with cancer, his family said Saturday. He was 88.

A renowned scholar and literary critic, Lee had long been considered one of the brightest minds who helped the South reach its status as a cultural powerhouse.

He served as culture minister in the early 1990s, when the ministry was reorganised under former president Roh Tae-woo's government.

During his time as a minister, Lee played a major role in founding the Korea National University of Arts (KNUA), which remains South Korea's only state-run institution that specialises in art education.

The school has since established itself as a top institution, and many of South Korea's prominent artists have studied there including two of the cast of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" -- actress Park So-dam and actor Lee Sun-kyun -- and Sae Eun Park, who now works as a top dancer for the Paris Opera Ballet.

Lee is particularly remembered for directing the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, an event seen as a significant boost for the country's economy and global image.