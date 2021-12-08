UrduPoint.com

South Sudan Peace Process At Risk, UN Warns

Wed 08th December 2021

Juba, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The United Nations on Wednesday warned South Sudan's leaders that the young nation's fragile peace process was under serious threat due to slow progress, calling for "fresh urgency" to revive negotiations.

The world's newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, including a brutal five-year civil war between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar that cost almost 400,000 lives.

The 2018 agreement which ended the war has been bedevilled by bickering between rival parties, and key provisions of the deal are yet to be implemented.

