South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for COVID-19: office

Juba, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :South Sudan's first vice president, the former rebel leader Riek Machar, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his office said Monday.

"He has issued a public statement declaring that he is found positive, and from today will self-quarantine in his residence for the next 14 days," Machar's office said in a post on its Facebook page.