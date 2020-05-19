UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Sudan Rebel Leader-turned-VP Tests Positive For COVID-19: Office

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

South Sudan rebel leader-turned-VP tests positive for COVID-19: office

Juba, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :South Sudan's first vice president, the former rebel leader Riek Machar, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his office said Monday.

"He has issued a public statement declaring that he is found positive, and from today will self-quarantine in his residence for the next 14 days," Machar's office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Related Topics

Facebook Sudan Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

21 minutes ago

German Chancellor Merkel Calls for Sustainable Fun ..

3 minutes ago

FBI Unlocked iPhones of Pensacola Shooter, Found P ..

3 minutes ago

Asif Ikram posted as DG Karachi Development Author ..

3 minutes ago

20 new COVID-19 cases emerged in AJK

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Sindh orders for completing wheat ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.