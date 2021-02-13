UrduPoint.com
South Sudan Regains Right To UN Vote After Paying Its Debts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :South Sudan regained its right to vote in the UN General Assembly on Thursday after paying part of its debts to the organization, a UN spokesman said Friday.

"South Sudan has made the necessary payment to reduce its arrears," which allows it to regain the voting rights lost in January, said General Assembly spokesman Brenden Varma, without giving a figure.

Juba had to pay a minimum of $22,804 Dollars to regain the possibility of participating in a ballot.

The UN charter calls for such a voting rights suspension for countries whose arrears equal or surpass the amount of the contributions due from them to UN coffers in the previous two years.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

