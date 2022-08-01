South Ukraine city pounded as Russia says Crimea navy HQ hit by drone

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Ukraine said the "brutal" shelling by Moscow so far of the southern city Mykolaiv killed a grain tycoon Sunday, as Russia claimed an attack from a drone wounded six personnel at the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet.

AFP journalists witnessed intense Russian bombardment of the eastern town of Bakhmut after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for civilians to leave the front line Donetsk region bearing the brunt of the Kremlin's offensive.

Authorities in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv said Sunday that widespread Russian bombardments overnight killed at least two civilians.

"Today, one of the most brutal shellings of Mykolaiv and the region over the entire period of the full-scale war took place. Dozens of missiles and rockets," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address.

"I want to thank every resident of Mykolaiv for their indomitability." Ukrainian agricultural magnate Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a missile struck their house, authorities said.

Vadatursky owned major grain exporter Nibulon and was previously decorated with the prestigious "Hero of Ukraine" award.

Zelensky offered condolences and paid tribute to Vadatursky in his Sunday address.