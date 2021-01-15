UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southampton's Ings Doubtful For Leicester After Virus Positive

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Southampton's Ings doubtful for Leicester after virus positive

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Danny Ings could miss Southampton's match away to Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday after the striker recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said Thursday that England international Ings had tested positive for Covid-19 following the 1-0 Premier League win over Liverpool and had been self-isolating.

If Ings, who scored Southampton's lone goal against champions Liverpool inside two minutes and went off late on, returns a negative test he could yet rejoin training on Friday but would still be unlikely to face the Foxes.

"We have had one positive test since the Liverpool game, Danny Ings is out, he has been 10 days now in self-isolation," Hasenhuttl said.

"That meant in this game (Liverpool) he was also maybe contagious, I think it is 48 hours before you can be before you have a positive test."Southampton are currently an impressive seventh in the Premier League table, with Ings having scored seven league goals so far this season.

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Leicester Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

50 minutes ago

Moscow Informs US, French Ambassadors About Putin' ..

29 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

47 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

47 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.