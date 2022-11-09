UrduPoint.com

Southeast Asia's Russian Dilemma As Summits Loom

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022

Southeast Asia's Russian dilemma as summits loom

Bangkok, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Southeast Asian countries look set to maintain ties with Russia as a trio of global summits loom, despite US-led efforts to isolate Moscow over its Ukraine invasion.

The Ukraine conflict and its repercussions -- higher fuel, energy and food costs and supply chain disruptions -- will loom over the back-to-back gatherings in Phnom Penh, Bali and Bangkok.

The diplomatic whirl begins this week with a gathering of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has been largely muted on the invasion of Ukraine -- with the exception of Singapore, which imposed sanctions.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked to send a video message to ASEAN and has been invited to attend the G20 summit in Bali, which follows it, in person.

G20 host Indonesia has sought to carve out a peacemaker role, inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelensky, though neither has confirmed his presence.

At ASEAN, Ukraine will sign a "treaty of amity and cooperation", the first step towards establishing formal relations.

Despite these gestures, analysts expect ASEAN nations to continue their longstanding policy of strategic fence-sitting.

"I think what the bloc will do is continue cooperation with Russia in a very business-as-usual fashion," Joanne Lin from Singapore's Yusof Ishak Institute told AFP.

"Many member states are very good at compartmentalising issues." Putin signalled a pivot to Asia in September in the face of a barrage of Western sanctions, hailing the "colossal new opportunities" the region offered.

Analysts say Russia hopes to curry favour with ASEAN countries struggling with soaring energy bills by offering oil and gas, while also cementing ties with longstanding allies such as Myanmar and Vietnam.

As Europe tries to wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons, Moscow is scrambling to find new markets and offering huge discounts.

Indonesia's state oil and gas company Pertamina is in talks to buy crude oil, while Myanmar and Laos are also hoping Moscow can ease fuel shortages.

