UrduPoint.com

Southern Africa Hails Zambian Democracy After Opposition Win

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Southern Africa hails Zambian democracy after opposition win

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Southern Africa's regional bloc praised Zambia on Tuesday for overseeing a peaceful transition of power after a veteran opposition politician won a landslide victory at the ballot box.

Hakainde Hichilema was declared the winner on Monday after roundly defeating Edgar Lungu, who had been in power for six years.

It is the third time that power has changed hands to the opposition in Zambia since 1991, on a continent where incumbent leaders often hold on to power for decades.

"The pattern of peaceful transitions of power we have been seeing in our region in recent years, ... (with) Zambia being the latest member to embody that, are worthy of global acclaim and our applause," said Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, launching a summit of southern African leaders.

"To all the leaders and people of Zambia, we say thank you," he said.

Chakwera, himself a former opposition politician, came to power last year after the re-election of his predecessor Arthur Mutharika was scrapped for vote rigging and the ballot re-staged.

He told the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) that regional peace and security depended on democratic norms being sustained and on the protection of human rights.

Lungu had claimed the election was not free or fair, while votes were being counted at the weekend. But on Tuesday, hours after the vote was declared, Lungu conceded defeat and promised to peacefully hand over power.

A few hours later he met Hichilema in the presence of former leaders -- Zambia's Rupiah Banda, Tanzania's Jakaya Kikwete and Sierra Leone's Ernest Bai Koroma.

In one of the post-meeting pictures posted on Twitter by Lungu, the two political foes were seen laughing and elbow-greeting.

Last Thursday's election marked Hichilema's sixth attempt at Zambia's top political job and his third bout against Lungu.

In his first address to the nation, Hichilema, 59, assured his predecessor -- whose administration arrested him several times -- "don't worry, you'll be okay, you won't face retribution or get teargassed."He pledged to "foster a better democracy... rule of law, restoring order, respecting human rights, liberties and freedoms."Despite occasional episodes of political violence, Zambia has earned a reputation for stability. Every transition of power has been peaceful since the former British colony adopted its multi-party system in 1990.

Related Topics

Election Africa Democracy Vote Twitter Job Tanzania Zambia Sierra Leone All Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offe ..

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to ..

50 minutes ago
 Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

53 minutes ago
 With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

55 minutes ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

58 minutes ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.