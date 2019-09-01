Southern Africa threatens to quit wildlife trade monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Southern African nations are threatening to quit the global wildlife trade regulator after it refused to relax restrictions on trade in ivory and rhino horn and imposed a near total ban on zoos taking African elephants captured in the wild.

Ties soured during this week's meeting of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in Geneva after numerous proposals from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc were rejected.

Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe -- home to the world's largest elephant population -- asked for the right to sell ivory acquired through natural deaths, confiscations and culling.

The demand was rejected by a majority of 101 votes.