Southern Brave Claim Inaugural The Hundred Title

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Southern Brave claim inaugural The Hundred title

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Paul Stirling clattered six sixes in an entertaining 61 off 36 balls to lead the Southern Brave to the inaugural men's title of The Hundred with a 32-run victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Lord's.

The Irishman's half-century was complimented by an unbeaten 44 off 19 balls from Ross Whiteley to set an imposing total of 169.

The Phoenix threatened to chase that down as England international Liam Livingstone smashed 46 off 19 balls until he was brilliantly run out by Tim David.

