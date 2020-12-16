Southern California intensive care swamped by record Covid cases

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Record coronavirus cases sweeping across southern California left Los Angeles with fewer than 100 intensive care beds available Tuesday for a county of 10 million people.

The situation is equally dire in nearby Ventura and Riverside counties, with 99 and 100 percent of ICU capacity used up respectively, as local health authorities sounded the alarm Tuesday.

With remaining ICU capacity across southern California down to just 1.7 percent, experts warned the lack of specialized care could trigger a spike in mortality.

"Many folks may be thinking that this is just not anything to be really worried about because hospitals can just add more beds -- the reality is every bed needs to be staffed by highly trained and skilled healthcare workers," said Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer.

"We don't have an endless supply of healthcare workers, and those that are here saving lives every day are exhausted.

" Covid-related hospital admissions are six times higher than in mid-October, with reports of ambulance waits of up to five hours before patients can be transported to crowded hospitals.

Although vaccinations began Monday, the process is expected to come too late to stem the region's record third wave of coronavirus.

Officials warned that daily cases and deaths could rise further, as people continue to gather for parties, indoor religious services and youth sport competitions -- all of which are technically banned.

"The numbers are getting to be astronomical. People are going to die that don't need to die," said Ventura County public health officer Robert Levin.

In Los Angeles, prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against a downtown nightclub that continued to host late-night, underground raves in violation of Covid restrictions.

California has recorded more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths since the pandemic began.