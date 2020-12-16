UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern California Intensive Care Swamped By Record Covid Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:51 AM

Southern California intensive care swamped by record Covid cases

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Record coronavirus cases sweeping across southern California left Los Angeles with fewer than 100 intensive care beds available Tuesday for a county of 10 million people.

The situation is equally dire in nearby Ventura and Riverside counties, with 99 and 100 percent of ICU capacity used up respectively, as local health authorities sounded the alarm Tuesday.

With remaining ICU capacity across southern California down to just 1.7 percent, experts warned the lack of specialized care could trigger a spike in mortality.

"Many folks may be thinking that this is just not anything to be really worried about because hospitals can just add more beds -- the reality is every bed needs to be staffed by highly trained and skilled healthcare workers," said Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer.

"We don't have an endless supply of healthcare workers, and those that are here saving lives every day are exhausted.

" Covid-related hospital admissions are six times higher than in mid-October, with reports of ambulance waits of up to five hours before patients can be transported to crowded hospitals.

Although vaccinations began Monday, the process is expected to come too late to stem the region's record third wave of coronavirus.

Officials warned that daily cases and deaths could rise further, as people continue to gather for parties, indoor religious services and youth sport competitions -- all of which are technically banned.

"The numbers are getting to be astronomical. People are going to die that don't need to die," said Ventura County public health officer Robert Levin.

In Los Angeles, prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against a downtown nightclub that continued to host late-night, underground raves in violation of Covid restrictions.

California has recorded more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Levin Riverside May All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

7 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

7 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.