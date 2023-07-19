Open Menu

Southern China Braces For More Rains, Floods With 4th Typhoon This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :China is bracing for more downpours as Typhoon Talim, or Sharp, made a second landfall in the southern parts of the country.

Typhoon Talim made landfall in the coastal area of Guangdong province on Monday night, followed by a second landfall in the neighboring Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region early Tuesday.

Authorities canceled air and rail traffic across the affected region while nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong province were evacuated, broadcaster CGTN reported.

The rains brought by the typhoon, the fourth this year in China, flooded several areas in Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Anhui, Chongqing and Jiangsu, China Daily reported.

China's Central Meteorological Observatory predicted two more typhoons were to develop in the western Pacific over the next 10 days which may continue to impact weather situation in the southern parts of the country.

The country's Water Resources Ministry said it is maintaining Level IV in emergency response.

Beijing has developed a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most urgent response.

