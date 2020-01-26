Southern Chinese city reverses plan for partial lockdown over virus

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A southern Chinese city reversed on Sunday an earlier announcement of a partial lockdown as part of efforts to control the spread of a deadly virus.

Authorities in Shantou said they would "not restrict the access of vehicles" or people into the city after an earlier statement saying they would ban entry into the city of 5.6 million people -- a 1,100-kilometre (680-mile) drive south of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.