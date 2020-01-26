UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern Chinese City Reverses Plan For Partial Lockdown Over Virus

Faizan Hashmi 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Southern Chinese city reverses plan for partial lockdown over virus

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A southern Chinese city reversed on Sunday an earlier announcement of a partial lockdown as part of efforts to control the spread of a deadly virus.

Authorities in Shantou said they would "not restrict the access of vehicles" or people into the city after an earlier statement saying they would ban entry into the city of 5.6 million people -- a 1,100-kilometre (680-mile) drive south of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Shantou Wuhan Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

25 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

55 minutes ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

1 hour ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Afghanistan ambassador

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.