Southern Hills To Host 2030 PGA Championship

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Southern Hills to host 2030 PGA Championship

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma will stage the 2030 PGA Championship, the PGA of America confirmed on Tuesday.

The PGA had already stated in 2017 that Southern Hills would host its fifth PGA Championship but did not confirm the year of the tournament.

Southern Hills has staged seven major championships since the course was founded in 1936, a run that started with the 1958 US Open won by Tommy Bolt.

The last time Southern Hills staged a major came with the 2007 PGA Championship, when Tiger Woods lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for the fourth time.

The course also hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982 and 1994 as well as the US Open in 1977 and 2001.

With Tuesday's announcement, the PGA Championship venues have now been fixed for the years 2020 to 2031 inclusive, with the exception of 2025, which remains open.

