Southern Philippines Hit By 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake: USGS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 12:00 PM
Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, geologists said, the same area struck by a string of deadly tremors in October.
The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao, but the US Geological Survey said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage".
There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9.